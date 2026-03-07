New Delhi, March 7: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday launched an offensive against the West Bengal government over the controversy surrounding the venue change for the 9th International Santal Conference, where President Droupadi Murmu was the chief guest. He called the incident “shameful and unprecedented”. Taking to the social media platform X, the Prime Minister said the development had deeply hurt people who believe in democratic values and the empowerment of tribal communities.

“This is shameful and unprecedented. Everyone who believes in democracy and the empowerment of tribal communities is disheartened. The pain and anguish expressed by Rashtrapati Ji, who herself hails from a tribal community, has caused immense sadness in the minds of the people of India,” PM Modi wrote. PM Narendra Modi Lays Foundation Stone for Kota Airport in Rajasthan, Calls It ‘A Day of New Hope and Achievement’ (Watch Video).

PM Modi Slams Mamata Banerjee Government for Insulting President Droupadi Murmu

This is shameful and unprecedented. Everyone who believes in democracy and the empowerment of tribal communities is disheartened. The pain and anguish expressed by Rashtrapati Ji, who herself hails from a tribal community, has caused immense sadness in the minds of the people… https://t.co/XGzwMCMFrT — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 7, 2026

The Prime Minister directly blamed the Trinamool Congress (TMC) government in West Bengal for the controversy and said the state administration was responsible for the disrespect shown to the President.

“The TMC Government of West Bengal has truly crossed all limits. Their administration is responsible for this insult to the President. It is equally unfortunate that a subject as important as Santal culture is treated so casually by the West Bengal Government,” he said. Emphasising the dignity of the highest constitutional office, PM Modi said the position of the President must remain above political considerations.

“The office of the President is above politics, and the sanctity of this office should always be respected. One hopes better sense prevails among the West Bengal Government and TMC,” he added. PM Narendra Modi to Inaugurate New Delhi Metro Corridors, Lay Foundation Stone for 3 New Lines on March 8, Says CM Rekha Gupta.

The Prime Minister’s remarks came after President Droupadi Murmu expressed displeasure over the last-minute change in the venue of the Santal Conference in the Darjeeling district of West Bengal.

The event was originally scheduled to be held at Phansidewa, but the organisers were compelled to shift it to a smaller venue at Gossaipur after the state administration allegedly denied permission for the programme at the original location, citing security concerns. During the event, President Murmu expressed concern over the sudden change of venue and the inconvenience caused to participants. She also noted that neither Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee nor any member of her Cabinet met her during her visit to the state.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Official X Account of Narendra Modi). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 07, 2026 08:35 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).