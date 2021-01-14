Srinagar, Jan 14 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday recorded 79 new positive cases and three deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of infections to 1,22,964 and the death toll to 1,915, officials said.

Out of the fresh cases, 30 were from Jammu division and 49 from Kashmir division of the union territory, they said.

The officials said Srinagar district recorded the highest of 26 cases followed by 23 in Jammu district.

While six districts -- Shopian, Samba, Rajouri, Poonch, Reasi and Kishtwar -- did not report any fresh cases, 12 districts recorded fresh cases in single digits, they said.

The number of active cases dropped to 1,468 in the union territory, while 1,19,581 patients have recovered so far, the officials said.

Meanwhile, the UT reported three COVID-19 deaths from Kashmir division in the last 24 hours.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)