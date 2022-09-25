Kaziranga (Assam) [India], September 25 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday said that the main aim to organize the Chintan Shivir is to prepare a roadmap for the holistic development of the state by 2026.

Assam Chief Minister and Spiritual Guru Sadhguru inaugurated the three-day Chintan Shivir organized by the Assam government in Kaziranga starting from Saturday.

Also Read | Mumbai Shocker: History-Sheeter Held for Sexually Harassing Lawyer in Ladies Compartment of Local Train at Jogeshwari Railway Station.

"The Assam government has organized a 3-day Chintan Shivir at Kaziranga starting from today. All ministers of the state government and the head of all government departments will participate in the shivir. Today Spiritual Guru Sadhguru was present in the shivir and on Sunday Sri Sri Ravi Shankar of the Art of Living will attend. Apart from it, the Chief Secretaries of Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh and some officials of different states will participate in the shivir. Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister will also attend in the last day of the shivir. Our main aim is for organizing the shivir to prepare a roadmap for holistic development in the state by 2026 and how to carry forward the state," Sarma said.

The Assam Chief Minister also said that a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev was signed on the 'Save Soil' movement spearheaded by his Isha Foundation.

Also Read | Mumbai: Doctors Remove Over 7000 Gallstones From Woman's Bladder After She Complains of Stomach Pain.

[{f1272a2b-2d28-41e2-9f6f-40674b5aac75:intradmin/ANI-20220924224707.jpg}]

"The MoU will be a policy document for our government to promote sustainable use of soil and prevent its degradation," Sarma added.

In a move to draw a roadmap for holistic development of the state and to create a blueprint for expediting its growth as we all making it a model on all sectors, Assam Chief Minister along with spiritual leader Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev held discussion deliberations with cabinet ministers, senior bureaucrats of the state, bureaucrats from other states, functionaries from Prime Minister's Economic Advisory Council at Kaziranga.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister Sarma said that Assam was once a very flourishing state and its State GDP growth was more than the national average.

"The per capita income of the state was also more than the national average, he said. Though the state is contributing greatly to the growth of the nation, in the last 75 years the growth of the state has not been as encouraging as it should have been," Sarma said.

Referring to the devastation caused by the great earthquake and subsequent floods and other developments, the Chief Minister said that all these had a negative effect on the common psychology of the people.

The Assam Chief Minister thanked Sadhguru for having come all the way to Kaziranga to address the Chintan Shivir.

He said Sadguru's wisdom and his idea would really help the government to build and promote a socio-cultural-economic and academic empowerment narrative in the state to spread the fruits of development to all sections of the state.

Sadhguru also addressed the congregation at the Chintan Shivir. Chief Minister also signed an MoU on behalf of the state government with Sadhguru who represented Isha Foundation. The MoU signed on 'Save Soil Movement' will essentially guide the state on the sustainable use of soil for agricultural practices.

Later, Chief Minister Sarma unveiled three rhino statues at Mihimukh in Kaziranga along with Sadhguru.

These rhino statues have been created using the ashes collected from burning rhino horns.

It may be noted that on 22 September 2021, the Assam government made history when a stockpile of 2479 rhino horns were consigned to flames to send across a strong message to the poachers and illegal horn traders that rhino horns have no medicinal value.

The rhino statues thus created are an attempt to immortalize the efforts and dedication of those who selflessly protect Assam's pride, the great one-horned rhinoceros.

The Assam Chief Minister along with Sadhguru also opened the Kaziranga National Park for the tourists for this season.

On this occasion, Sadhguru led a jeep Safari from Mihimukh when he drove a jeep with the Chief Minister sitting alongside.

Assam Tourism Minister Jayanta Malla Baruah was also present. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)