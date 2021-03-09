Jaipur, Mar 9 (PTI) Three women died and four people were injured after a truck hit a car in Rajasthan's Bhilwara district, police said Tuesday.

The accident occurred in Gulabpura police station area on Monday night near the Khari river bridge, police said.

Prabha Devi (79), her daughter-in-law Satyavati (55) and Kiran (38) died, while four others, including two children, were injured, police said.

The bodies were handed over to family members after post-mortem and a case has been registered against the truck driver, police said. PTI

