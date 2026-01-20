Palghar (Maharashtra) [India], January 20 (ANI): The Communist Party of India (Marxist) on Tuesday resumed its massive foot march to the Palghar Collectorate in Maharashtra, with nearly 50,000 participants.

The protestors restarted their march today from Manor in Palghar. They plan to hold an indefinite sit-in protest at the Palghar Collectorate to demand forest and land rights, the restoration of the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA), and the repeal of the new Labour Codes.

The march began on Monday in Charoti, Dahanu.

The major demands of the protestors include implementation of the Forest Rights Act; vesting of all temple, inaam and government land in the name of the tillers. They have also been demanding restoration of the MGNREGA, along with cancellation of the Smart Meter scheme.

The protest march, led by CPI(M) Polit Bureau members Ashok Dhawale and Vijoo Krishnan, MLA Vinod Nikole, Kiran Gahala, is also pressing for the implementation of the Panchayats Extension to Scheduled Areas Act (PESA), along with the repeal of the Labour Codes and cancellation of the proposed Wadhwan and Murbe Ports.

As the massive foot march continues, All India Kisan Sabha (AIKS) president Ashok Dhawale said, "The Long March began from Manor and is heading towards Palghar Collectorate. The 50,000 people are marching. Even more people have joined the march today. The indefinite protest will continue if the demands are not fulfilled. We are also issuing a warning to take this protest to Mantralaya in Mumbai. There is anger against the BJP government."

The demands also include water for drinking and irrigation, increased facilities for education, employment, ration, and health.

The AIKS, Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU), All India Democratic Women's Association (AIDWA), Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) and Student's Federation of India (SFI) and Adivasi Adhikar Rashtriya Manch (AARM) also joined the protest march.

The protest comes against the backdrop of the Centre replacing the MGNREGA with the newly enacted Viksit Bharat- Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) (VB-G RAM G) Act, 2025.

The VB-G RAM G Act is witnessing opposition from the parties, including Congress, which has launched the 'MGREGA Bachao' initiative.

The CPI(M) has also registered its opposition to the four Labour Codes, which were implemented by the Centre last year. Even the Parliament witnessed protests by the INDIA bloc against the Labour Codes.

As per the Industrial Relations Code, 2020, trade unions with 51 per cent membership get recognition as the Negotiating Union. According to the Centre, such an arrangement strengthens collective bargaining. The code also expanded the definition of a strike, including "mass casual leave also within its ambit", to prevent flash strikes and ensure lawful action. (ANI)

