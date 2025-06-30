Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], June 30 (ANI): Three people died in a road accident near Jalog, Shimla, amid continuous heavy rains in Himachal Pradesh on Monday.

According to the Shimla Disaster Management Authority, the vehicle met with an accident about four kilometres ahead of Jalog in Sub Tehsil Jalog. Patwari of the Ogli Gram Panchayat and police personnel rushed to the spot of the accident.

Also Read | '150 Congress MPs' Funded by Soviet Union Acted as Agents of Russia', Alleges BJP Leader Nishikant Dubey, Shares Document Released by US Intelligence Agency.

Further information regarding the accident is awaited.

Meanwhile, Shimla Disaster Management Authority reported a cloudburst last night in village Sikaseri in Sarpara Gram Panchayat, Rampur in which a room, kitchen, a warehouse, a cow shed along with a cow and two calves owned by Rajender Kumar, and a cow along with shed owned by Vinod Kumar and Gopal Singh each were washed away.

Also Read | Deadly Bee Attack in MP: Hero Husband Dies Saving Wife From Swarm of Honeybees in Shahdol Forest.

No loss of human life reported.

According to the Disaster Management Authority, 34 Distribution Transformers (DTRs) are down, hampering the electricity supply in Shimla. The DTRs will be restored by Monday evening. Also, the water supply has been affected due to the cloudburst.

Amid various incidents of property loss during heavy rains, a building has collapsed in Mathu Colony on the road leading to Chamiyana Super Speciality Hospital. No loss of life was reported as no one was residing in it, the Shimla Disaster Management Authority said.

Heavy rainfall has caused significant damage across several parts of Himachal Pradesh, with incidents of landslides, waterlogging, and disrupted connectivity being reported from multiple districts.

Revenue, Tribal Development, and Horticulture Minister Jagat Singh Negi stated that 34 people have lost their lives in the state since June 20 due to rain-related incidents and accidents triggered by the adverse weather.

Speaking to ANI on Sunday, Negi said, "Since June 20, a total of 34 deaths have occurred in Himachal Pradesh. Of these, 17 people died due to rain-related incidents, and the remaining 17 lost their lives in road accidents."

The minister further stated that the National Highway-5, which was briefly closed near Chakki Modh, has been restored for single-lane traffic.

He went on to announce that he would hold a high-level review meeting on Monday with key departments, including Revenue, PWD, Disaster Management, Jal Shakti, and Power, to assess the monsoon preparedness and restoration efforts.

"All district disaster management authorities, revenue and police departments, and the State Disaster Management Authority have been put on high alert following the IMD's warning of continued heavy rainfall," he said.

Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rainfall in Shimla on Monday. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)