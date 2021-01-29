Jammu, Jan 28 (PTI) Three alleged drug peddlers were arrested with 57 kg of poppy here on Thursday, officials said.

The accused have been identified as Baljinder Singh, Azad Singh and Kulvinder Singh, all residents of Punjab, they said.

A police team intercepted two Punjab-bound trucks at Jhajjar Kotli and recovered 28.76 kg and 28.50 kg of poppy from the two vehicles, the police said.

In this regard, two cases were registered at Jhajjar Kotli police station and all three accused arrested, they said.

Further investigation in the two cases is underway, they said.

