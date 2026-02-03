VMPL

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 3: Biopeak, India's first longevity and health optimisation brand, has raised 2.7Mn in its latest funding round led by repeat investor Nikhil Kamath. The follow-on investment reflects continued conviction in Biopeak's work to build structured, preventive care systems for longevity in India.

While India has made significant progress in acute and episodic care, organised clinical models focused on early detection, longitudinal tracking, and healthspan remain limited. Biopeak is addressing this gap by building multidisciplinary specialist-led programs that combine diagnostics, proprietary AI-driven insights, targeted clinical interventions, and sustained follow-up over time. Its approach is designed around Indian health profiles and disease patterns, enabling early risk identification, health optimisation, and supported recovery and regeneration.

Over the past year, Biopeak has continued to expand its clinical programs and deliver measurable outcomes for clients, reflecting growing demand for structured, specialist-led preventive and longevity care. The capital will be used to expand Biopeak's presence and deepen capabilities across diagnostics, proprietary AI, research, and program development. This includes the launch of a new flagship centre in Bengaluru, continued investment in clinical longevity programs, and team expansion across clinical, research, product, and operations. Building on growing consumer acceptance, Biopeak is strengthening its network of global advisors and institutional partners to advance protocol development and clinical governance.

Commenting on the fundraise, Rishi Pardal, Co-founder and CEO, Biopeak, said, "In India, we're seeing a real shift in how people think about health, not just when something goes wrong, but how they stay well over time. What's been missing is a clinical system that connects diagnostics, specialists, and follow-up into one long-term view of health. That's what we're focused on building at Biopeak. The validation of the model over the past year has given investors the confidence to deepen their commitment, and Nikhil's continued support reflects a shared belief that longevity in India needs to be built carefully,with strong clinical foundations and the right partnerships."

Biopeak has steadily expanded its clinical programs and patient engagement as interest in structured preventive and longevity-focused care grows. The company's model centres on multidisciplinary specialist teams supported by diagnostics and longitudinal health data, enabling more informed and consistent clinical decision-making over time.

About Biopeak

Founded by Rishi Pardal and Shiva Subramanian, Biopeak is India's first longevity and health optimisation brand, delivering AI-driven, science-backed longevity programs tailored for high achievers, CXOs, and women. By combining advanced diagnostics, a multidisciplinary team of specialists, wearable data, and global health insights adapted to Indian biology, Biopeak helps individuals optimize performance, resilience, and well-being. For more information, visit: https://biopeak.com/

