Saran (Bihar), Jan 23 (PTI) Three policemen were arrested for watching a dance programme in an inebriated condition at Mashrakh excise police station in dry Bihar's Saran district, an officer said on Thursday.

Five litres of India-made foreign liquor (IMFL) were also seized from their possession, Deputy Superintendent of Police of Saran, Basanti Totto, said.

“Acting on a tip-off, the police conducted a raid at Mashrakh excise police station on Wednesday night and arrested three excise policemen. They were watching a dance programme in an inebriated condition,” Totto told reporters.

The arrested personnel were identified as excise inspector Sunil Kumar, sub-inspector Kundan Kumar and constable Santosh Kumar.

A case has been registered against six excise police personnel, she said adding that a manhunt has been launched to nab the three others.

The Nitish Kumar-led Bihar government imposed a ban on the sale and consumption of alcohol in 2016.

