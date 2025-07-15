New Delhi, Jul 15 (PTI) Three employees were rescued and hospitalised after a fire broke out at a small-scale factory in East Delhi's Old Govindpura area on Tuesday, an official of the Delhi Fire Service (DFS) said.

The DFS said that they received a call at 8.45 pm and rushed three fire tenders to the site.

Local police and ambulance teams also reached the spot and assisted in the evacuation, he added.

The blaze was controlled within an hour, he said.

