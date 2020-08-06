New Delhi, Aug 6 (PTI) Three men were arrested and a juvenile apprehended for allegedly killing a 25-year-old man and injuring another while committing robbery in west Delhi's Tilak Nagar, police said on Thursday.

Those arrested have been identified as Sonu, Kawaljeet and Anil, all aged 19 and residents of Tilak Nagar, police said.

Another suspects in the case, identified as Kuldeep, is still absconding, they said.

Sonu was an employee of one of the victims and hatched the robbery plan after a fight over payment of his salary, police said.

The victims, Ranjan (25) and Dheeraj (26), were returning home on a scooter from their workplace On Tuesday night when they were waylaid by three men on a motorcycle near Block-24 park in Tilak Nagar.

The assailants attacked the duo and robbed them of a laptop, mobile phones and Rs 45,000 cash, police said.

Ranjan suffered injury in his right thigh and was declared brought dead at DDU hospital, while Dheeraj was stabbed in his left thigh and admitted to the intensive care unit of the facility.

Police officials found the scooter at the site of the robbery and later registered a case in connection with the incident.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Sameer Sharma said, "We formed six teams, scanned through CCTV footages, mounted technical surveillance and did physical verification of at least 50 active criminals to identify the accused and arrested them."

Out of the looted Rs 45,000 cash, police claimed to have recovered Rs 24,640 along with knife, two-wheeler and three mobile phones used in commission of crime.

Investigations revealed that Sonu was an employee of Dheeraj and had a dispute with him over payment of salary, the officer said.

Sonu was aware about the daily collection of approximately Rs 50,000 at Dheeraj's shop, police said.

