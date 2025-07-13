Kolkata, Jul 13 (PTI) Three persons have been arrested for allegedly possessing fake arms licenses and working illegally as armed security guards at outlets of a jewellery company in and around the city, a Kolkata Special Task Force (STF) officer said on Sunday.

The three, also accused of possessing arms and ammunition illegally, were booked under the Arms Act and various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including cheating, forgery and intended to cause death or grievous injury, he said.

"A case was registered with the STF Police Station on July 12 under the Arms Act against eight accused persons for having fake arms licences, illegally possessing arms and ammunition and working as armed security guards in different stores of the jewellery company in and around the city. They cheated the employer and the licensing authorities," the officer said.

Arms and ammunition were seized from the three arrested persons, he said.

"All the accused were arrested from the 10th floor of a building on the AJC Bose Road in the city along with fake arms licences, guns and ammunition," the officer said.

The three accused were remanded to police custody till July 22 by a court here, he added.

