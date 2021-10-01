Kulgam (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], October 1 (ANI): Three persons were arrested in Qazigund area of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday and a huge quantity of arms and ammunition were recovered from them, Kulgam police said.

As per information received by the police, the three accused tried to escape from the checkpoint established by the police along with 1st RR, 46 Battalion CRPF at Malpora Mir Bazar Crossing area of Qazigund Kulgam.

"We signalled them to stop at the checkpoint, but they tried to flee from the spot. However, we successfully chased and apprehended them," police said.

Police have recovered arms and ammunition including one AK-Rifle, one AK-Magzine, four grenades, four detonators, one IED, one IED wire and 30 pistol rounds from the accused. Vehicles used in the commission of crime have also been seized.

An FIR has been registered under the appropriate sections of law in Qazigund Police Station.

Further investigation is underway.

A policeman has also been killed in firing by terrorists at Wanpoh in the Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir about a week ago. (ANI)

