New Delhi, Dec 21 (PTI) Two men were arrested and a juvenile was apprehended for allegedly stabbing a man and robbing his belongings in west Delhi's Tilak Nagar, police said on Tuesday.

The two arrested men have been identified as Rahul Suri (23) and Rakesh (23), both residents of Tilak Nagar, they added.

At around 3.05 am on Saturday, a call was received at the Tilak Nagar police station about the incident. The victim, who had multiple stab injuries, told the police that he was robbed of his belongings, a senior officer said.

During investigation, police identified the accused. Raids were conducted and the two men were arrested and the juvenile was apprehended, Deputy Commissioner of Police (west) Urvija Goel said.

A mobile phone, four ATM cards, Aadhar and Pan cards and a stolen scooter were seized from their possession, police said.

