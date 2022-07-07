Shimla, Jul 7 (PTI) Three people sustained critical injured as a wall collapsed at a construction site in Himachal Pradesh's Una district on Thursday, a state disaster management official said.

Una District Emergency Operations Centre said the accident took place at Bathoo village in Haroli tehsil.

Also Read | Sennheiser Launches IE 600 Wired Earphones at Rs 59,990.

The injured Mujamin Basi, Dilshad Basi and Mubarik Basi, all natives of Uttar Pradesh, were admitted to the zonal hospital in Una, he said, adding they were later referred to Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, Chandigarh.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)