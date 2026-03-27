VMPL

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 27: Stovekraft Limited, one of India's leading kitchen appliance manufacturers and the maker of the popular Pigeon brand of kitchen appliances and cookware, has announced the launch of the Pigeon Electric Shavige Maker. This versatile, electric device simplifies the making of popular Indian string hopper snack delicacies such as Murukulu, Shavige, Chakli, Seviya and even noodles and spaghetti pasta. The device is a quick and convenient replacement for the traditional devices that were used so far by Indian households to make these snacks and which were quite cumbersome and laborious to use. A similar launch also happened in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana as Pigeon Murukulu maker

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While rooted in the preparation of the beloved shavige, a crunchy staple for festivals like Sankranti and Diwali, family gatherings, and tea-time treats, the appliance goes far beyond single-use functionality. It empowers users to create diverse dishes such as ribbon pakodas, payasam bases, homemade noodles, spaghetti-style formats, and more, adapting to evolving cooking habits and preferences.

At the heart of its versatility are six interchangeable moulds/jaalis, enabling experimentation with different textures and recipes for consistent, effortless results making it a practical, multi-functional addition to everyday kitchens.

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Traditional manual presses demand significant effort and time, often limiting their use to special occasions. Addressing modern lifestyles, the Pigeon Electric Shavige Maker is battery-powered and comes with a trigger-press operation and C-type charging capability. It delivers uniform output with minimal strain, while maintaining the same great traditional tastes.

Speaking on the launch, Mr. Rajendra Gandhi, Managing Director, Stovekraft Ltd., said,"In Karnataka, shavige and similar snacks remain deeply loved, yet traditional methods require hard pressing and considerable effort. Consumers today seek appliances that offer greater flexibility and convenience while preserving authentic taste. The Pigeon Electric Shavige Maker delivers exactly that and is a versatile solution for a wide range of dishes made effortlessly at home."

Adding to this, Amitabh Bhatia, Head-Brand&Marketing, Stovekraft, said, "Our focus was to create a multi-purpose appliance that adapts to diverse cooking needs. With six interchangeable moulds/jaalis and easy electric operation, the Pigeon Electric Shavige Maker lets families prepare multiple snacks while simplifying the kitchen experience."

The Pigeon Electric Shavige Maker is available at leading cookware and appliances outlets, as well as Pigeon Exclusive Stores, across Karnataka, in towns and cities ranging from Bengaluru, Davanagere, Dharwad, Hubbali, Mandya, Mysore, Tumakuru, Vijayapura and many others and the Pigeon Electric Murukulu Maker is available at leading cookware and appliances outlets, as well as Pigeon Exclusive Stores, across Telangana & Andhra Pradesh, in towns and cities ranging from Hyderabad, Vijaywada, Visakhapatnam, Chittor, Nellore, Kurnool, Tirupati, Warangal, Mahbubnagar, Rajahmundry and many others.

The product has received great reviews and done well for the company, with tremendous response in the markets of Tamil Nadu & Kerala and is now being launched across Southern & Western India.

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