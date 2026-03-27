NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], March 27: World Public Summit. India 2026 concluded in New Delhi today after four days of discussions on international cooperation, public diplomacy, and emerging global frameworks. Held from 23 to 26 March, the Summit brought together representatives from civil society, academia, business, and international organisations.

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The Summit resulted in the adoption of the Delhi Declaration, outlining recommendations and areas of collaboration across regions, expected to contribute to the agenda for the global summit in Moscow. The Delhi Principle emphasises that human unity unfolds through respect for civilizational diversity, human dignity, and shared responsibility for the future.

Organised by the World Peoples Assembly in cooperation with the BRICS Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the Summit marked the beginning of a series of regional engagements scheduled across multiple geographies ahead of the World Public Summit in Moscow later this year. Held under the theme "New World: India in the Architecture of a Shared Future," the programme included a plenary session and discussions on culture, leadership, media, and economic cooperation, along with roundtables on youth engagement, women's participation and emerging sectors including space.

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The Summit saw participation from key dignitaries including Mr Sameep Shastri, Vice Chairman, BRICS Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Ms Meenakshi Lekhi, Former Minister of State for External Affairs of India, Ms Svetlana Konstantinovna Smirnova, Chairperson of the General Council of the World Peoples Assembly, and Oleg Skripochka, a Russian cosmonaut and Hero of the Russian Federation.

Addressing the gathering, Mr Sameep Shastri, Vice Chairman, BRICS Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said, "As the world stands at a defining moment, with new alliances emerging and the Global South gaining prominence, the idea of conscious unity becomes a necessity. This platform must move beyond dialogue towards meaningful collaboration. The future will be shaped by collective resilience and a shared commitment to cooperation over conflict, guided by purpose and a sense of unity."

Speaking on the importance of meaningful dialogue in today's scenario, Ms Meenakshi Lekhi, Former Minister of State for External Affairs of India, said, "In today's world, meaningful dialogue is more important than ever. Harmony cannot be imposed, and it has to come from within the human conscious. Platforms like the World Public Summit enable us to sit across the table, engage in honest conversations and truly listen to each other. When we understand different perspectives and step into each other's shoes, empathy takes over and solutions begin to emerge."

Discussions at the Summit focused on key global issues including geopolitics and security, sustainable development, technology and the future of humanity, humanitarian values, and the evolving global economy. The Public Summit in India also marked the beginning of a series of regional summits to be held in the Arab World, Latin America, Africa and Europe in 2026.

Svetlana Konstantinovna Smirnova, Chairperson of the General Council of the World Peoples Assembly, said, "The idea of a new world of conscious unity is about peace, harmony, friendship and shared purpose. It is not utopia, but a future we can build together. Through the World Peoples Assembly, we bring together civil society, business and communities across countries to strengthen public diplomacy and create meaningful dialogue that shapes a more connected and cooperative world."

As a part of the event, Cosmonaut Oleg Skripochka, Hero of the Russian Federation, will also host a series of educational events in India to mark the 65th anniversary of the first human spaceflight, including a round table at the Russian House in New Delhi and student interactions. During his address, he said, "From space, you see how small and fragile our planet is, our only common home. We have no alternative but to live and work together. In space programmes, people from different countries, cultures and traditions come together, find common ground and achieve shared goals. This gives us hope that on Earth too, we can solve problems and move forward in peace and harmony."

Highlighting the growing momentum in international partnerships, Alexey Bondaruk, CEO of the Moscow Center for International Cooperation, said, "India remains one of our key strategic partners, and cooperation continues to expand across trade, investment and innovation. This partnership reflects strong momentum and shared intent. As a major economic and innovation hub, Moscow is open to new joint initiatives and looks forward to deeper collaboration based on shared knowledge, technology and mutual trust."

The Summit featured panel discussions, including the Opening Plenary "India: Unity in Diversity -- the Architecture of a Common Future. Values that Unite," with speakers such as Svetlana Smirnova, Helène Perroud and Himadrish Suwan, focusing on unity and value-based leadership. It also included sessions on "Peace through Culture: Shared Values as the Basis for a Common Future," featuring Shri Manoj Kumar Tiwari, Member of the Lok Sabha, Anand Raaj Anand and Sandeep Marwah.

"The World Public Summit India has demonstrated the power of dialogue rooted in mutual respect. It is through inclusive platforms like this that we build bridges across nations, cultures, and communities for a more balanced global", said State-Secretary of World Peoples Assembly, Alena Dolgopolova.

Dalbir Singh, Member of the Supreme Advisory Council of the World Peoples Assembly, President of the Foundation for Policy and Governance and Chairman of One Globe Forum India, said, "India offers a powerful model through the philosophy of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam, the world is one family. It is not merely an idea but a framework for global cooperation rooted in mutual respect and peaceful coexistence. We must move from dialogue to action and build a future where humanity is united not by necessity, but by shared purpose. This must become our collective vision and responsibility."

The World Peoples Assembly is an international union of non-governmental organizations that serves as a humanitarian platform for cooperation between peoples based on trust, mutual respect and shared values. The Summit brought together participants from 153 countries.

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