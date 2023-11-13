New Delhi [India], November 13 (ANI): Three people were injured after the bike they were riding on lost balance and hit the divider in Delhi's Mayapuri, police said.

According to the police, information regarding the accident near the Mayapuri Flyover was received at police station Kirti Nagar at about 11:18 pm yesterday.

Upon receipt of the call, investigation officer reached the Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital where three injured, Madhurendra (20), Sandeep (21) and Dayanand (23), all residents of Naraina, were being treated.

"Madhurendra got critically injured whereas the condition of Sandeep and Dayanand was stable. None of them were able to give any statement," police said.

A case has been registered at Police Station Kirti Nagar and further investigation is on.

"From the inquiry so far it is was found that the accident happened because the bike lost balance and hit the divider of the Ring Road," police said. (ANI)

