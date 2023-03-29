Bhadohi (UP), Mar 28 (PTI) Three people were killed while two others seriously injured when a tractor collided with an auto-rickshaw on Tuesday night here, a senior police official said.

Revenue Inspector, Gyanpur Tehsil, Anil Kumar Tiwari (40) was among those injured in the incident, the official said.

Also Read | Karnataka: Rowdy-Sheeter Raised 'Quran Zindabad' for Mischief During Procession by Hindu Activists, Say Police; Deny Lathi Charge.

Superintendent of Police Anil Kumar said, "Anuj Srivastava (42), Sunil Kumar Pandey (35), Murlidhar Duubey (55), Anil Kumar Tiwari (40) and Deepak Kumar (36) were coming to Gyanpur in an auto-rickshaw when a speeding tractor collided head on with it.

"All the injured passengers were taken to a hospital where Anuj, Sunil and Murlidhar succumbed to their injuries, while Anil and Deepak were seriously injured, and are undergoing treatment," the SP said.

Also Read | Lionel Messi Transfer News: All MLS Clubs to Fund Argentina Superstar’s Transfer to USA, Says Report.

After the accident, the tractor driver fled the spot, police said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)