Gorakhpur (UP), Oct 28 (PTI) Three people were killed and four injured in a collision between a truck and car in Tarya Sujan area of Kushinagar on Thursday, police said.

According to police, the driver of the truck lost control of the vehicle and hit the car which was going towards Bihar.

After the collision, the truck jumped the road divider and overturned, police said, adding that the truck driver and his helper escaped from the spot.

While the driver of the car and one of the passengers died on the spot, another succumbed to injuries while on the way to the hospital, police said.

Four other passengers inside the car too sustained injuries, they said.

Those killed were identified as Razzak (45), Archana (38) and Munna Kharwar (40), they said.

