Jaipur, May 9 (PTI) Three people including a minor were killed and as many injured in a collision between a car and a jeep in Rajasthan's Sri Ganganagar district on Sunday, police said.

The deceased were identified as Saraswati Devi (60), her brother Gautam Kumar (54) and Tanmay (8), they said.

The car and the jeep collided on the Suratgarh-Sri Ganganagar national highway near Ganeshgarh village in the district. Three passengers of the car died in the accident, the police said.

Three other passengers were injured and rushed to the hospital for treatment, they said.

