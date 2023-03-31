Bhubaneswar, Mar 31 (PTI) Three men were killed as their motorcycle dashed into a roadside tree in Odisha's Nayagarh district, police said on Friday.

The accident happened in Komanda Pathara in Odagaon model police station area on Thursday night, they said.

The deceased were identified as Madhab Pradhan (20), Suryakant Pradhan (19) and Rakesh Nayak (19) of Maheswarpur. They were returning home from a Ram Navami fair at a nearby village when the accident happened.

Locals rescued them from the spot in a critical condition and rushed them to the Odagaon Community Health Centre. While Suryakant was declared brought dead, the two others succumbed to the injuries while undergoing treatment at the district hospital.

