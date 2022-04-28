Jaipur, Apr 28 (PTI) Three people of a family, including a child, were killed on Thursday when a truck hit their motorcycle in Rajasthan's Tonk district, police said.

A two-year-old boy who was also riding the bike survived the collision.

Also Read | AIIMS Bhopal Recruitment 2022: Apply for 159 Senior Resident Posts; Check Details Here.

According to police, the incident occurred in Sadar Police Station area when four people of a family were going on a bike to attend a religious programme.

A speeding truck hit their bike from behind in which three of them died, they said.

Also Read | EAM S Jaishankar Hands Over PM Narendra Modi’s Invitation to Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina to Visit India.

The deceased were identified as Kailash Dhakad (55), his son's wife Durga Devi (27), and granddaugther Darvi (6).

Police said that the bodies were handed over to the victims' family members after post mortem and the truck driver is being searched for.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)