Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 30 (ANI): Three people have died in rain-related incidents caused by Cyclone Ditawh in Tamil Nadu, state Disaster Management Minister K.K.S.S.R. Ramachandran said on Sunday.

Approximately 56,000 hectares of farmland have been flooded in the state, he said and detailed that 24,000 farmlands in Nagapattinam, 15,000 in Tiruvarur, and 8,000 in Mayiladuthurai were flooded.

Also Read | Delhi Shocker: Man Shot Dead in Aya Nagar Over 'Family Enmity' (Watch Video).

Additionally, Revenue Minister Ramachandran discussed the state's preparedness in view of Cyclone Ditwah, stating that 38 relief camps have been established across vulnerable districts. Nine have been established in Pudukkottai, two each in Mayiladuthurai and Ramanathapuram, four in Tiruvarur, two in Thanjavur, 10 in Nagapattinam, one each in Ranipet and Chengalpattu, and seven in Viluppuram, collectively accommodating 2,391 people.

The Minister stated that since yesterday evening, three people have died and 234 huts have been damaged due to the rainfall. He also mentioned that Chief Minister MK Stalin will determine the relief measures after the rains.

Also Read | 'Belong to Nation and Countrymen': PM Narendra Modi Highlights India's Key Nov Achievements in 'Mann Ki Baat'.

"We have taken all necessary measures to face the cyclone, whatever its nature. Yesterday, around 11 pm, the Deputy CM inspected the Disaster Management Control Room and the Chennai Corporation Control Room... Across the specific districts of Tamil Nadu, 38 relief camps have been set up: nine in Pudukkottai, two in Mayiladuthurai, two in Ramanathapuram, four in Tiruvarur, two in Thanjavur, 10 in Nagapattinam, one in Ranipet, one in Chengalpattu, and seven in Viluppuram, accommodating a total of 2,391 people... Since yesterday evening, three people have died, and 149 livestock deaths have been reported, with 234 huts damaged due to the rains... A total of 38 disaster response teams are on standby: 12 NDRF, 16 TNDRF, and 10 NDRF teams... About 56,000 hectares of farmland flooded--24,000 in Nagapattinam, 15,000 in Tiruvarur, 8,000 in Mayiladuthurai. After rains, the Chief Minister will decide on relief measures...," Ramachandran told ANI.

Earlier today, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert for the north Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and adjoining south Andhra Pradesh coasts, as Cyclonic Storm Ditwah continues its northward trajectory over the southwest Bay of Bengal, steadily moving closer to the shoreline.

According to the IMD's 5:30 am update today, Cyclone Ditwah moved nearly northwards at a speed of 7 kmph over the past six hours and was centred over the southwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining North Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coasts

."Cyclonic Storm Ditwah [Pronunciation: Ditwah] over southwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining North Tamil Nadu- Puducherry coasts: Cyclone Warning for north Tamil Nadu & Puducherry and adjoining south Andhra Pradesh coasts," the IMD notice stated.

The IMD further stated that the cyclone is very likely to move almost directly northwards, running parallel to the coast over the next 24 hours. As it progresses, Cyclone Ditwah is expected to narrow further to just 30 km by this evening, raising concerns of intensified rainfall, strong winds, and potential flooding in coastal districts. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)