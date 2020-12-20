Jaipur, Dec 20 (PTI) Three people were killed in an accident between a car and mini-truck on the national highway in Rajasthan's Bikaner district on Sunday, police said.

The accident occurred on Bikaner-Jaipur national highway in Naurangdesar village where the car collided with the mini-truck, Napasar police station SHO Jagdish Pandar said.

He said that the deceased were identified as Manish Kaushik, Akhlaq, and Devendra Singh.

The mini-truck driver fled from the spot while the bodies have been kept a mortuary for post-mortem.

