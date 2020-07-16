Chandigarh, Jul 16 (PTI) Haryana reported three more deaths due to COVID-19 on Thursday as 696 fresh cases took the state's infection tally past the 24,000-mark, according to the state health department's daily bulletin.

Two fatalities were reported from Panipat and one from Jhajjar. The total COVID-19 deaths in the state rose to 322 while the number of cases increased to 24,002, it said.

The state had recorded its highest single-day spike of 699 cases on July 14. The 696 cases on Thursday made it the second highest one-day spike. The state had on July 8 recorded 691 COVID-19 cases.

The districts that reported fresh cases included Faridabad (170), Gurgaon (142), Rewari (84), Sonipat (59), Ambala (45), Panipat (36) and Panchkula (18) among others.

Active cases in the state currently are 5,495 while 18,185 have been discharged after recovery.

The state's recovery rate on Thursday was 75.76 per cent while the rate of doubling of infections was 22 days, it said. PTI SUN VSD RHL 07162035 NNNN 476 11 ------------------------------------------------------------ Chhattisgarh 4754 3451 21 ------------------------------------------------------------ Delhi 118645 97693 3545 ------------------------------------------------------------ Goa 3108 1817 19 ------------------------------------------------------------ Gujarat 45567 32174 2091 ------------------------------------------------------------ Haryana 24002 18185 322 ------------------------------------------------------------ Himachal Pradesh 1350 970 10 ------------------------------------------------------------ Jammu & Kashmir 12156 6446 222 ------------------------------------------------------------ Jharkhand 4562 2485 38 ------------------------------------------------------------ Karnataka 51422 19729 1032 ------------------------------------------------------------ Kerala 10275 5432 37 ------------------------------------------------------------ Ladakh 1147 970 1 ------------------------------------------------------------ Madhya Pradesh 20378 14127 689 ------------------------------------------------------------ Maharashtra 284281 158140 11194 ------------------------------------------------------------ Manipur 1764 1129 0 ------------------------------------------------------------ Meghalaya 385 49 2 ------------------------------------------------------------ Mizoram 267 160 0 ------------------------------------------------------------ Nagaland 916 391 0 ------------------------------------------------------------ Odisha 15392 10476 79 ------------------------------------------------------------ Puducherry 1743 947 22 ------------------------------------------------------------ Punjab 9094 6277 230 ------------------------------------------------------------ Rajasthan 26580 19037 534 ------------------------------------------------------------ Sikkim 220 87 0 ------------------------------------------------------------ Tamil Nadu 156369 107416 2236 ------------------------------------------------------------ Telangana 39342 25999 386 ------------------------------------------------------------ Tripura 2282 1604 3 ------------------------------------------------------------ Uttarakhand 3982 2995 50 ------------------------------------------------------------ Uttar Pradesh 43444 26675 1046 ------------------------------------------------------------ West Bengal 36117 21415 1023 ------------------------------------------------------------ Total 1000202 633417 25553 ------------------------------------------------------------ INCREASE BY 36429 22987 690 ------------------------------------------------------------

In its most recent update, the union health ministry placed the total number of cases at 968876 and the death toll at 24915. The ministry said that 612815 people have so far recovered from the infection.

