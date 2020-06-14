India News | 3 More Die Due to COVID-19 in Punjab; 77 Fresh Cases Reported

Chandigarh, Jun 14 (PTI) Three coronavirus-related deaths were recorded in Punjab on Sunday while 77 more people tested positive for the pathogen, taking the total number of cases to 3,140 in the state, officials said.

Two deaths were reported from Sangrur and one from Pathankot, according to a medical bulletin.

With this, the death toll due to COVID-19 rose to 67 in the state, it said.

Of the fresh cases, 22 were reported from Ludhiana that pushed the industrial city from third spot to second in the state COVID tally.

Thirteen cases were reported from Amritsar, 10 each from Mohali and Patiala, five each from Sangrur and Pathankot, two each from Tarn Taran, Fatehgarh Sahib, Gurdaspur and Hoshiarpur and one each from Jalandhar, Rupnagar, Moga and Muktsar, the bulletin said.

Twenty-nine COVID-19 patients were discharged from various hospitals after they recovered from the disease, taking the number of cured persons to 2,356, the bulletin said.

There are 717 active cases in Punjab as of now.

Amritsar continued to lead the COVID-19 tally in the state with 613 coronavirus cases, followed by 354 in Ludhiana, 324 in Jalandhar, 168 in Gurdaspur, 167 in Tarn Taran, 164 in Mohali, 159 in Patiala, 143 each in Sangrur and Pathankot, 139 in Hoshiarpur, 119 in SBS Nagar, 86 in Faridkot, 79 in Rupnagar, 76 in Fatehgarh Sahib, 73 in Muktsar, 70 in Moga, 57 in Bathinda, 50 in Fazilka, 49 in Ferozepur, 42 in Kapurthala, 34 in Mansa and 31 in Barnala, according to the bulletin.

One COVID-19 patient is critical and on ventilator support while 14 are on oxygen support, it said.

A total of 1,82,225 samples have been collected so far for testing, the bulletin added.

