Barddhaman (WB), Feb 14 (PTI) Three members of a family were mowed down by a speeding dumper on National Highway 2 in West Bengal's Purba Barddhaman district on Sunday, police said.

One person was also injured in the incident that took place outside Alisha bus stand, they said.

The incident took place as the daily-wagers were crossing the highway to catch a bus to their workplace in Bankura district when a Kolkata-bound dumper ran over them and fled the spot, a police officer said.

The three family members, including a couple and their daughter-in-law, were taken to a state-run hospital, where doctors declared them dead, the officer said.

The other injured woman has been admitted to a hospital in Alisha area, he added.

