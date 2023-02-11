Meerut, February 11: Three people and a horse died in a road accident between a truck and a horse carriage near Khardoni village in Meerut in the early hours of Saturday.

The horse also died along with the three riders sitting in the horse carriage returning from a wedding. The accident happened due to the alleged negligence of the truck driver. Uttar Pradesh Road Accident: Speeding Van Rams Into Wedding Procession in Meerut; Three Killed and Several Injured.

The riders had gone to Kila Parikshitgarh to attend a wedding procession. And while returning back home, a truck filled with straw collided with the carriage near Khardoni village under Incholi police station area. Superintendent of Police, Rural Anirudh Kumar, and jurisdictional officer Ashish Sharma reached the spot as soon as they received the information. Uttar Pradesh Road Accident: 18 People Injured in Bus-Truck Collision in Shahjahanpur Due to Low Visibility.

"Three people along with a horse died after a truck rammed into a wedding horse carriage in the Meerut district. The driver is absconding as of now; to be arrested soon," said Aniruddh Kumar, SP Rural, Meerut. The police sent the bodies for postmortem.

