Kullu (Himachal Pradesh) [India], July 1 (ANI): Kullu district police have arrested three people with 836 grams of cannabis.

A case has been registered under sections 20 and 25 of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

Also Read | India Keeping Close Watch on Hong Kong Situation, Says Envoy at UN: Live News Breaking & Coronavirus Updates on July 1, 2020.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)