Patna (Bihar) [India], January 4 (ANI): Three policemen were killed and two sustained injuries after a speeding truck lost control and overturned on a police vehicle near Patna in the early morning on Tuesday, informed local police.

"Three policemen have died and two others sustained injuries after an overspeeding truck lost control and overturned on a police vehicle patrolling in the area, near the Beur More in Patna, early morning today," said Pranjal Tripathi, Trainee Deputy superintendent of police.

"The vehicle belonged to Gardanibagh Police Station. The injured policemen have been admitted to a government hospital. We rushed to the spot as soon as we got information about the accident," said Mithlesh Singh, Inspector, Traffic Police.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

