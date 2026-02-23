Patna (Bihar) [India], February 23 (ANI): BJP Manoj Tiwari on Sunday responded to Leader of Opposition in Bihar Tejashwi Yadav over his remarks on the law and order situation in the state, asserting that criminals are facing strict action under the current government.

Speaking to reporters in Patna, the BJP MP said, "Criminals are in trouble under the BJP rule. This government will not let the criminals be free."

Tiwari's remarks came amid a political exchange between the ruling party and the opposition over the prevailing law and order situation in Bihar.

Earlier on February 20, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader and Bihar Leader of Opposition (LoP) Tejashwi Yadav alleged that crime in the state has reached its "peak" and criminals are operating fearlessly due to "protection from the government.

"Addressing the media here, Yadav claimed that since the NDA government assumed power, criminal elements have become emboldened and shielded, asserting that "crime is at its highest in BJP-ruled states and criminals are being protected in Bihar.

"He further criticised Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, describing him as "unconscious" and unable to rein in law and order across the state.

"Crime is at its peak. Criminals are fearless because the government is protecting them. Ever since the NDA government came to power, we have been saying that criminals have become emperors. Our Chief Minister is unconscious... Crime is highest in BJP-ruled states. Criminals are being protected in Bihar... If any incident occurs, it is the responsibility of the opposition to raise the issue so that the public gets justice, the government should take cognisance, but here it is the opposite--the ruling party remains busy hurling insults at the opposition. These people neither give proper answers nor take any action," he said.

Earlier in the day, RJD leader Rabri Devi also launched a sharp attack on the Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar-led government over the recent death of a girl near AIIMS Patna, questioning the state's law and order situation.

Reacting to the incident, Rabri Devi said, "Girls are being raped in some districts. The government should answer this and put a stop to it. The whole country and Bihar are watching. Is this Ram Rajya?"

The remarks follow reports that a girl student reportedly died after falling from the fourth floor of a coaching centre near AIIMS Patna. Officials said the circumstances surrounding the fall are under investigation. The incident has sparked political outrage and protests by family members and opposition leaders, with calls for stricter law enforcement. (ANI)

