New Delhi, Dec 20 (PTI) A three-year-old girl was killed allegedly after she attacked by a pack of stray dogs in west Delhi's Moti Nagar, police said on Monday.

The incident took place on Friday when the girl, Laxmi, was playing at a DDA park and suddenly a pack of dogs attacked and bit her, they said.

The girl's father, a gardener, was working in the park when the incident happened, they said.

"On Friday, at about 2.45 pm, we got an information that a girl named Laxmi aged three was brought dead at a hospital. The body was then shifted to DDU hospital for an autopsy. The girl's parents alleged that their child was severely injured after she was attacked by stray dogs inside the park," Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Urjiva Goel said.

The exact cause of death will be ascertained after the autopsy report, she said, adding that the matter is being investigated further.

