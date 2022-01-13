Pauri (Uttarakhand), Jan 13 (PTI) Thirty BSF jawans reaching Kotdwar in Pauri district from Gujarat on poll duty have tested positive for Covid-19, an official said on Thursday.

A total 82 jawans of the BSF's 50th battalion had arrived in Kotdwar from Bhuj in Gujarat for security purposes and 30 of them were tested positive for Covid, Battalion Commander Ritesh Kumar said.

Their reports arrived late on Wednesday night, he said.

They have been kept in isolation in a part of a school building where they were staying and corona kits were distributed among them, he said.

All of them have mild symptoms, he said.

