Panaji, June 11 (PTI) Thirty new coronavirus cases were detected in Goa on Thursday which took the state's tally to 417, the health department said.

350 of them are active cases. The state has not reported any COVID-19-related death so far.

Also Read | Delhi: Fire Breaks Out at Chemical Godown in Swaroop Nagar: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 11, 2020:.

Cases were traced in places such as New Vaddem and Baina in Vasco town, Morlem in Sattari and Chimbel near Panaji, a health official said.

Goa's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases: 417, new cases: 30, deaths: nil, discharged: 67, active cases 350, Samples tested to date: 37,858.

Also Read | Sony PlayStation 5 Gaming Console Launching Tonight; Watch Livestream of Sony's Future of Gaming Event.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)