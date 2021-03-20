Muzaffarnagar (UP), Mar 19 (PTI) A 30-year-old man was allegedly stoned to death by unidentified assailants in this Uttar Pradesh district on Friday, police said.

Anuj Kumar (30), a farmer, was stoned to death by the miscreants when he had gone to his fields in Kajikheda village under the Titawi police station area in the evening.

A case has been registered and the body has been sent for post-mortem, Titawi Station House Officer (SHO) Radheshyam said.

