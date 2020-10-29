Dehradun, Oct 29 (PTI) Uttarakhand on Thursday reported 305 fresh coronavirus cases, pushing the state's infection tally to 61,566, a health bulletin said.

On the bright side, no infection death took place on Thursday in the state, which has recorded 1,009 fatalities due to the disease so far.

It is for the second time since the outbreak of the disease that no person infected with the virus died in the state, official sources here said.

The last time when no COVID death was reported from the state was July 26, they said.

Of the 305 fresh cases, Dehradun reported the maximum 78 infections, followed by Nainital (33), Pauri (33), Tehri (24), Udham Singh Nagar (24), Haridwar (24), Chamoli (22), Rudraprayag (21), Pitgoragarh (14), Bageshwar (10), Uttarkashi (8), Almora (8) and Champawat (6), the bulletin said.

Out of 61,566 infected patients so far, 56,529 have recovered, it said adding that 483 have migrated out of the state while 1009 have died. A total of 3,545 infected people are under treatment, it said.

The recovery rate has also improved to 91.82 per cent.

