Kolkata, Apr 23 (PTI) West Bengal on Saturday registered a COVID-19 death after a gap of 19 days, raising the toll to 21,201, the health department said in its bulletin.

At least 31 fresh cases were recorded, which pushed the tally to 20,17,971, it said.

Thirty-five more people have recuperated from the disease since Friday, taking the total number of recoveries to 19,96,524.

Bengal currently has 246 active cases, down from 251 on Friday.

As many as 24,985, 681samples have been tested in the state thus far, including 9,532 since Friday, the bulletin added.

