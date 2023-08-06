Guwahati (Assam) [India], August 6 (ANI): Under the Amrit Bharat Station scheme, launched for a mega revamp of railway stations across the country, Rs 30 crore is earmarked for the redevelopment of each of the 32 stations in Assam that have been chosen for redevelopment, the Northeast Frontier Railway, General Manager, Chetan Kumar Shrivastava, said on Sunday.

The senior railway official said that Rs 30 crore each will be invested for the redevelopment of 32 railway stations in Assam.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Hit-and-Drag Case: Toll Plaza Employee Intentionally Crushed and Critically Injured by Car Driver in Hapur (Watch Video).

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone for the redevelopment of 508 railway stations across the country under the Amrit Bharat Station scheme.

These 508 stations are spread across 27 states and union territories, including 55 each in Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan, 49 in Bihar, 44 in Maharashtra, 37 in West Bengal, 34 in Madhya Pradesh, 32 in Assam, 25 in Odisha, 22 in Punjab, 21 each in Gujarat and Telangana, 20 in Jharkhand, 18 each in Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu, 15 in Haryana, 13 in Karnataka among others.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh Road Accident: Cop, Wife Killed, Two Injured After Bus Collides With Car in Bhind.

The NFR general manager, Shrivastava told ANI that Indian Railways is working to make a world-class railway station in Guwahati.

In line with it, Rs 750 crore will be invested to make Guwahati railway station and apart from this, Rs 200 crore will be invested in Kamakhya railway station.

"On railway connectivity towards bordering areas in Arunachal Pradesh," he said adding that they are working on it.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi during the foundation-laying ceremony said that the Central government has given priority to the expansion of railways in the North East.

"Be it doubling of railway lines, gauge conversion, electrification, construction of new routes, work is going on fast," he said.

Earlier on Saturday the Prime Minister praised the move and said that the project will boost 'Ease of Living' and enhance comfort as well as convenience.

He said that the redevelopment to be done at a cost of almost Rs 25,000 crore will revolutionize how rail infrastructure is imagined in the nation.

Noting that railways are the preferred mode of transport for people across the country, he has emphasised the importance of providing world-class amenities at railway stations.

The Amrit Bharat Station Scheme was launched to redevelop 1,309 stations across the country. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)