Bhind, August 6: A policeman and his wife were killed and their two children injured when a bus collided with their car in Madhya Pradesh's Bhind district on Sunday, police said. The deceased policeman was part of the 14th battalion of the Madhya Pradesh police's special armed force (SAF), an official said. The accident occurred on Bhind-Gwalior Highway (NH-719) this morning, he said.

Aniruddh Yadav, posted as a head constable in the 14th Battalion of the state police's SAF in Gwalior, was travelling with his family to Sagra village (Uttar Pradesh) following a relative's death, Mehgaon police station in-charge O P Mishra said.

A bus coming from the opposite direction hit Yadav's car near Barhad village on the highway, he said. Yadav and his wife died on the spot, while their daughter and son, both in their 20s, were injured in the accident, he said.

According to eyewitnesses, the driver of the speeding bus lost control and collided with the car in a bid to avoid hitting a cow, the official said. A case has been registered against the absconding bus driver and further probe is underway, he said.