Ahmedabad, Dec 4 (PTI) The death toll due to coronavirus in Ahmedabad district reached 2,100 on Friday with 13 patients dying in 24 hours, the Gujarat health department said on Friday evening.

The district's tally of cases went up to 51,392 with 322 new cases coming to light during the day.

Of 18 COVID-19 deaths in Gujarat since Thursday evening, Ahmedabad city alone accounted for 13.

While 298 persons were found positive in Ahmedabad city, 24 new cases were reported from rural areas.

338 patients were discharged during the day -- 314 of them from the city -- taking the recovery tally to 46,151.

