India News | 33 Fresh COVID-19 Cases in Jharkhand, Tally Goes Up to 797

Ranchi, Jun 4 (PTI) The number of COVID-19 cases rose to 797 in Jharkhand as 33 new infections were reported on Thursday, health department officials said.

The 33 fresh cases were reported from Koderma (13), Garhwa (10), Hazaribag (four), Khunti (three), Simdega (two) and Palamau (one), they said.

The disease has claimed five lives in the state so far.

