VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 28: Love is powerful. Love is fearless. Love is Rubaroo. The recently unveiled promo of the song has already set hearts racing, heightening anticipation for this timeless romance. With an undeniable emotional pull and raw intensity, Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur bring to life a love story that lingers long after the music fades. Before he became a dacoit, he was a lover, and this is where it all began.

Also Read | Thar Rampage in Greater Noida: SUV Drags Motorcycle for 7 Km After Driver Tries To Flee Petrol Pump Without Paying, Video Goes Viral.

Sung by Faheem Abdullah and Chinmayi Sripada, with lyrics penned by Ritesh Rajwada and soul-stirring music composed by Bheems Ceciroleo, Rubaroo is crafted to become a love anthem. Mrunal and Sesh's pure-hearted charm and the heartfelt bond they share on screen will transport audiences back to the magic and innocence of first love.

Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gWOoqKKtkvg

Also Read | Shillong Teer Result Today, February 28, 2026: Check Winning Numbers, Live Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

Talking about singing Rubaroo, Faheem Abdullah expressed, "When I was recording Rubaroo, I felt like I was stepping into someone's most vulnerable memory of love, the very inception of it. There's a tenderness in the melody, but also a depth that lingers. I think listeners will truly feel that."

Singer Chinmayi Sripada, expressed, "There's a quiet depth to Rubaroo that I really connected with. Recording it in two languages meant honouring not just the lyrics, but the emotional rhythm of each version. That nuance made the experience very special for me."

Talking about the song, Adivi Sesh shared, "For me, music is one of the purest ways to communicate emotion. Rubaroo captures a kind of love that feels honest and vulnerable. With Faheem Abdullah and Chinmayi Sripada lending their voices to its hindi version, the song found its soul. I'm excited for audiences to experience that emotion."

Mrunal Thakur shared, "I've always believed that first love has a certain purity to it, and Rubaroo captures that beautifully. It doesn't try to be dramatic, it simply lets the emotion breathe, and that's what I connected with the most."

Apart from Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur, the film also features Anurag Kashyap in a pivotal role, bringing together power-packed performances that promise a distinctive, genre-defying narrative.

Marking Shaneil Deo's directorial debut, Dacoit is produced by Supriya Yarlagadda, co-produced by Suniel Narang, and presented by Annapurna Studios. Shot simultaneously in Hindi and Telugu, the film's story and screenplay have been jointly crafted by Adivi Sesh and Shaneil Deo.

With its ambitious scale, compelling storytelling and a high-voltage musical addition, Dacoit is gearing up for a grand pan-India theatrical release.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)