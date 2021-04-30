Srinagar, Apr 30 (PTI) Police have arrested over 300 people and imposed fine on nearly 10,000 others for allegedly violating COVID-29 related standard operating procedures in Kashmir over the past 11 days, officials said on Friday.

"During last 24 hours, police has arrested 118 persons, lodged 103 FIRs and also realised fine to the tune of Rs 90,610 from 730 people for violating the guidelines and rules throughout Kashmir valley," the officials said

They said since the outbreak of the second wave of coronavirus, police have enhanced their efforts to sensitise the masses about controlling the deadly infection.

Slew of measures including restrictions under section 144 CrPC have been put into place to contain the spread of COVID-19, the officials said.

They said police have arrested a total of 330 persons, registered 384 FIRs and imposed fine on a total of 9,977 persons for violating COVID-19 guidelines in the past 11 days.

