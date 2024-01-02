Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], January 2 (ANI): Bengaluru traffic police launched a special drive on New Year's Eve and caught around 330 motorists for driving under the influence of liquor, officials said on Monday.

According to the police, they checked more than 7620 vehicles during the special drive conducted on Sunday. During the check, 330 motorists were caught driving vehicles under the influence of liquor.

Also Read | US Presidential Election 2024: Joe Biden at Risk of Losing Young Black and Hispanic Voters Over Not Halting Israel-Hamas War.

Cases have been registered against them, the police said.

Meanwhile, 14 road accidents were reported in and around Bengaluru between Sunday and Monday.

Also Read | Mumbai Diesel Loot Racket Busted: 11 Arrested for Stealing 12,000 Litres of Fuel From Indian Oil Tankers.

"On December 31, 2023, till midnight, a total of one fatal accident and ten non-fatal accidents were reported," Bengaluru traffic police said in a release.

Similarly, on January 1, 2024, between midnight and 7:00 a.m., a total of three fatal accidents were reported, they added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)