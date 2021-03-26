Thane, Mar 26 (PTI) A total of 3,318 new coronavirus cases were reported in Thane district of Maharashtra, which pushed its caseload to 2,99,341, an official said on Friday.

These new cases were reported on Thursday, he said.

As the virus claimed seven more lives, the death toll in the district rose to 6,420.

The district's COVID-19 mortality rate is 2.14 per cent, he added.

So far, 2,70,830 patients have recuperated from the infection, which took the recovery rate to 90.47 per cent.

There are 22,091 active cases in the district at present, the official said.

In neighboring Palghar district, the COVID-19 case count has gone up to 48,292 while the death toll is 1,215, another official said.

