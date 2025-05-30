New Delhi, May 30 (PTI) Delhi High Court Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya on Friday inaugurated 34 digital courts at the Rouse Avenue District Courts complex here to try cases under the Negotiable Instruments Act exclusively in the national capital.

Justice Upadhyaya urged the judicial officers to work towards people's cause and said the "kind of infrastructure created here, the use of technology especially is laudable".

He urged the judges to exercise their jurisdiction and the power vested in them by being "duty conscious" instead of being "power-charged".

"If you (judges) work with a feeling that you are wielding some power, you won't be able to do justice to the person coming to you," he said.

Delhi High Court judges -- Justice Vibhu Bakhru, Justice Subramonium Prasad, Justice Saurabh Banerjee, Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma and Justice Ajay Digpaul -- were also present on the occasion.

Principal District and Sessions Judge Kanwal Jeet Arora said that these courts would help clear the massive backlog of cheque bounce cases in Delhi.

The Act regulates negotiable instruments, including promissory notes, bills of exchange and cheques.

