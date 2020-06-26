New Delhi, Jun 26 (PTI) Delhi recorded 3,460 fresh coronavirus cases on Friday, taking the tally in the city to over 77,000, while the death toll from the disease mounted to 2,492, authorities said.

On Tuesday, the national capital had reported the highest single-day spike of 3,947 cases.

On Wednesday, Delhi had eclipsed Mumbai as the city worst-hit by the pandemic in the country.

Sixty-three fatalities have been recorded in the last 24 hours, a Delhi health department bulletin said on Friday.

The bulletin said the death toll from coronavirus infection has risen to 2,492, and the total number of cases mounted to 77,240.

