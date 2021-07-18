New Delhi, Jul 18 (PTI) A 35-year-old driver and his associate were arrested for allegedly killing his neighbour, beheading the body and later throwing the head in a canal in Muradnagar area in Uttar Pradesh, the Delhi Police said on Sunday.

The neighbour had not returned Rs 25,000 cash lent by the accused before the lockdown this year.

The accused have been identified as Riyasat, a resident of Old Seemapuri, and 30-year-old Javed, a resident of Garima Garden in UP's Ghaziabad, they said.

Last Tuesday, a missing report of one Shahjad (52) was registered at Seemapuri police station.

On Friday, a headless body of a man was found in Khekra, UP. The family members of Shahjad identified the body by the clothes. The post-mortem was conducted by Khekra police station under UP Police, a senior police officer said.

“On the basis of technical surveillance and call records, police identified one of the accused persons. Police raided the hideouts and apprehended Riyasat and his associate Javed,” Deputy Commissioner Police (Shahdara) R Sathiyasundaram said.

During interrogation, Riyasat disclosed that the deceased man was not returning the cash worth Rs 25,000 and was abusing and threatening when asked to return the amount, police said.

Later, he decided to take revenge and planned the murder over the last five days.

On Monday, he asked Shahjad to come to Khekra for purchasing some mangoes and also falsely promised him of getting painting work as he was looking for work, police said.

Riyasat picked him up at Seemapuri border in his car and took him to Khekra. On the way, Riyasat called Javed. Later, Riyasat also called his nephew Nadeem, who is a resident of Khekra, to eliminate Shahjad, they said.

Riyasat bought liquor, offered it to the deceased and it got him intoxicated. After some time, they reached one of the fields in Khekra, police said.

Riyasat and Nadeem took a drunk Shahjad to the field. They attacked his throat and stomach with a chopper and killed him, police said.

After killing him, they beheaded the body and dumped the head in a canal near Surana village in UP's Muradnagar, police said, adding that Nadeem is still absconding and police teams are being sent to catch hold of him.

Riyasat was a gramin sewa driver and lost work during the lockdown. Javed is also a driver, police said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)