Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 10 (ANI): Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) Director General (Electronics and Communication Systems) BK Das on Monday said that nearly 350 "cutting edge" technologies are exhibiting at the Aero India event.

"Today, in this Aero India, we have showcased at least nearly 350 such technologies across the defence technology roadmap. Most of them have either fully matured or almost matured and are ready to be injected into the complete system," Das told ANI.

He said that the DRDO laboratories have been mandated to identify a set of technologies as the research and development organisation was poised to develop the next generation systems.

"DRDO is poised to develop the next generation systems through the cutting edge technologies. To do that every lab of DRDO has been mandated to identify a set of technologies and with those technologies, we are realising the systems," Das added.

He said that the race for making more high-tech engines for fighter aircraft was ongoing.

"Having said that, it is not that India cannot do it (make engines). STFE engine is already an offshoot of the Kaveri engine that has been integrated with our missiles and it is flying. However, the race for making more high-tech engines for the fighter aircraft is going on," Das said.

Meanwhile, DRDO Director General (Armament & Combat Engineering Systems) Prateek Kishore said that European countries indulged in discussions for the Pinaka multi-barrel rocket launcher (MBRL).

"Pinaka in its own class is one of the best systems and accordingly, a lot of European countries also have started now showing interest in the weapon system and discussions are going on as per the procedure. We are very sure that we will have a positive output of that," Kishore told ANI.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday said that strengthening domestic defence manufacturing is going to be a major growth pillar for the Indian economy to facilitate the transition from a developing to a developed country by 2047.

Singh said this while addressing the CEO's roundtable conference at Aero India 2025. The Defence Minister asserted that there is a "continuous involvement of the government at every stage" of the defence industrial system. (ANI)

